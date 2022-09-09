THE Queen, who died yesterday, aged 96, visited Gwent a number of times during her 70-year reign.
Here is a selection of pictures from just some of her visits to Newport, Pontypool and Abergavenny.
The Queen and Prince Phillip at St Woolos Cathedral in Newport in 1962
The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh on a three day tour that took in part of Gwent in 1977
The Queen on her arrival at Risca Comprehensive School is met by the Lord Lieutenant of Gwent Colonel E Roderick Hill
The Queen meeting young Gwent farmers at the Royal Show. Pictured with the Queen are Neil Bambridge, Jonathan Cole, David Bennett and Richard Westbury. July 1989
The Queen on a visit to Gwent in June 1977
Coleg Gwent Independent Living Skills students and staff met the Queen in 2012 at the presentation of the RCS Jubilee Time Capsule project
The Queen during a visit to the Dupont factory in Pontypool in 1963. Picture from Pontypool Museum
The Queen at Abergavenny railway station
Prince Philip and the Queen on a visit to St Mary's Priory in Abergavenny
The Queen during her visit to Abergavenny Railway Station in 1983
The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh at Abergavenny Railway Station in 1983
Former Abergavenny Mayor Ray Hill and the Mayoress meet The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh at Abergavenny Railway Station in 1983
