THE Queen, who died yesterday, aged 96, visited Gwent a number of times during her 70-year reign.

Here is a selection of pictures from just some of her visits to Newport, Pontypool and Abergavenny.

The Queen and Prince Phillip at St Woolos Cathedral in Newport in 1962

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh on a three day tour that took in part of Gwent in 1977

The Queen on her arrival at Risca Comprehensive School is met by the Lord Lieutenant of Gwent Colonel E Roderick Hill

The Queen meeting young Gwent farmers at the Royal Show. Pictured with the Queen are Neil Bambridge, Jonathan Cole, David Bennett and Richard Westbury. July 1989

The Queen on a visit to Gwent in June 1977

Coleg Gwent Independent Living Skills students and staff met the Queen in 2012 at the presentation of the RCS Jubilee Time Capsule project

The Queen during a visit to the Dupont factory in Pontypool in 1963. Picture from Pontypool Museum

The Queen at Abergavenny railway station

Prince Philip and the Queen on a visit to St Mary's Priory in Abergavenny

The Queen during her visit to Abergavenny Railway Station in 1983

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh at Abergavenny Railway Station in 1983

Former Abergavenny Mayor Ray Hill and the Mayoress meet The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh at Abergavenny Railway Station in 1983