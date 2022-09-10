ASYLUM seekers from Afghanistan and Ukraine have “integrated well with no issues” in Caerphilly County Borough - but some remain in temporary accommodation.

A council report presented to the cabinet on Wednesday, September 7, has revealed that two Afghan families living in the county borough have settled in, with the children attending the local schools.

But the report also states that “a number of families” have been living in hotel accommodation for more than a year.

The council report added: “We are constantly seeking affordable rental properties with one more having come on stream over the past few weeks.”

Local families and individuals offered up homes and properties to those fleeing the war in Ukraine, and now approximately 73 Ukrainian refugees are living in the county borough.

Ukrainians are mainly arriving via the Homes for Ukraine scheme, but also the Welsh Government’s “super sponsor” route.

The super sponsor route is expected to result in a “significant increase” in the number of Ukrainians coming to Caerphilly County Borough, according to the report.

Clearsprings, a Home Office provider, worked in partnership with the council to re-home the asylum seekers.

Local policing issues; availability of health care; and the provision of school places, are all considered when deciding on suitable accommodation for asylum seekers.

Cllr Shayne Cook, cabinet member for housing, said: “We have a long history of supporting and resettling refugees in Caerphilly and are proud to continue to provide a place of sanctuary for those fleeing the atrocities of war and persecution.

“I’d like to thank the hosts who have volunteered to open their homes to those affected by the current humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and to the council staff who have dedicated their time to welcome those arriving in the county borough.”