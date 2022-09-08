THE Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be travelling to Scotland, a spokesperson for the couple said, amid worrying health fears for the Queen.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were due to attend the WellChild Awards ceremony in London on Thursday evening, but have changed their plans to travel to see the Queen.
They will join other members of the Royal Family, such as Prince Charles, in making their way over to Balmoral.
Kensington Palace has also said Prince William is on his way to Balmoral following the latest update.
Latest on the Queen
Buckingham Place said on Thursday, “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”
Prime Minister Liz Truss said “the whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime” adding “my thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time”.
The nation’s longest-reigning monarch has ongoing mobility issues and looked bright but frail and used a walking stick during Tuesday’s historic audience with Ms Truss, which followed a visit from outgoing prime minister Boris Johnson as he tendered his resignation.
