BACK in April 2012 around 4,000 people were out in Ebbw Vale to see the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh when they were in town to officially open the General Offices at The Works site and attended a service at Christ Church.

The Queen met 101-year-old Maud Baskerville, of Drysiog Street, Ebbw Vale, who has attended Christ Church for more than a century - she was christened, confirmed and married there, was head of the mother’s union for 30 years and still attended most Sundays.

At the time her daughter Freda Millard, 75, said she was "very honoured", but joked: "It doesn’t quite beat her wedding day as her favourite day at the church- although there’s a few more people here today."

Here's how we reported the visit:

The Queen collected flowers from well-wishers, including Julia McCarthy-Fox, who travelled from Sussex.

Sarah Jones, 83, spoke to Prince Philip and said: "He asked what work is here? I said there is not a lot."

The Duke of Edinburgh also spoke to Helen Howell, 41 and Georgia and Kate, 10 and Oliver, eight, asking why the children weren’t in school.

The Queen meeting Maud Baskerville

The Coed-y-Garn pupils replied:"It’s because we’ve come to see the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh."

Residents gathered outside Christ Church from as early as 8am. Children from local schools including Tredegar Comprehensive, Glyncoed Primary and Comprehensive, Briery Hill Primary, Ystruth Primary and Ebbw Vale Comprehensive lined the streets excitedly waving their union and Welsh flags.

Alison Stevens, 44, and her mum Barbara Lewis, 75, endured hours of rain to get a glimpse of the monarch.

Mrs Stevens said: “I think she’s a bit of an icon and is someone to look up to.”

Her mother added: “I was there for her coronation in London and camped out for Margaret's wedding, so it’s only right to see her in my home town.”

Little Cameron Hudd, four, of Tredegar, was joined by his family, including mum Catherine, and auntie Lilian James, 75, who once met the Queen at a royal garden party. She said: ‘I love the Royal family, I love everything about them.”

Sarah Jane Hayman, brought along her children Ruby, eight, Gracie, six and Jack, 13.

She said: “We’ve never seen her in person before and we might never again, so we had to come.”

Polish-born Theresa Gorden, 60, travelled to Ebbw Vale from her new home of Chicago and waited for two hours before the Queen arrived.

She said:"It’s a dream-come-true to see her."

Liz Clarke, of Magor, and her children Hannah, nine, Joshua, 7, and William, five, were there to cheer on their dad Tom Clarke, who attended the church service through his work for Gwent Wildlife Trust.

Along with their friend Anwen Doddridge, nine, they proudly waved banners declaring ‘we love you Queen’.

Mrs Clarke, said: “When I was a girl I went to London for the silver Jubilee so thought it would be nice for the children to do the same."

Susan Evans, of Glyncoed, celebrated her 62nd birthday waving on the Queen and supporting her granddaughter Alysha Paulsen, ten, who came to present flowers to her majesty.

She said: “I am absolutely ecstatic, I am very proud and very emotional."

Around 400 people gathered outside the Grade II-listed General Offices at The Work for the Queen’s first appoinment in Ebbw Vale.

She arrived by helicopter to officially open the building, which opened last year following a £12million restoration and houses the Gwent Records Office and The Works Archive Trust.

Although the Queen was not due to arrive until 11.10am, some onlookers waited from 8am.

Dressed in a powder blue tweed dress, coat and matching hat designed by Angela Kelly, the Queen emerged with Prince Philip to the ‘Royal Diamond Jubilee Fanfare’, played by the Greater Gwent youth brass ensemble.

The Greater Gwent youth choir also performed inside the building before a guided tour of the General Offices was provided.

The Royal couple then unveiled a special plaque to mark the official opening of the refurbished General Offices.

Several lucky children who had been picked out from the crowd presented flowers to the Queen when she arrived back outside while Prince Philip chatted to local schoolchildren from Waunlwyd Primary. Questions from the Prince included: "Who is the most intelligent?"

Manager at the General Offices, Angharad Collins said: "It has been a huge day for Ebbw Vale."

Caitlin Brockway, 11, dressed in a special outfit for the Royal occasion, was one of several children chosen from the crowd to present the Queen with flowers outside the building. Beth Watkins, one, was the youngest to be chosen.

Diana Turner, of Cwmbran, was there with twin daughters Keira and Anya, two.

She said: " It’s a great day for Ebbw Vale."