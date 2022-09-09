PLANS are being put in place to deal with so called 'bed-blocking' in Caerphilly County Borough.

At a meeting of the council's social services scrutiny committee meeting on Tuesday, September 6, Jo Williams, assistant director of adult services, said the longer people are in hospital the more their independence is taken away and muscles are not used.

According to a council report, people are staying in hospital longer due to the “crisis in social care”.

The shortage of domiciliary care in the county borough is affecting the amount of people not being discharged from hospital, as they have nowhere to go.

The lack of staff has meant that 70 care packages – which is the equivalent of 512.5 hours – are not being provided to those that need them.

Plaid Cymru councillor Judith Pritchard said: “The key is sufficient workforce, we can’t do much without a working force.”

Cllr Pritchard asked how the council was encouraging people to apply for jobs in the care sector.

Ms Williams said the council would be present at all winter job fairs across the county borough to try and recruit residents. Additionally, the website is being revamped to make it easier to apply for jobs. Current care staff will also be asked what they enjoy about their job and why others should join.

Head of social services at the council, Dave Street, said: “The problems in the report are national problems, not just in Wales, but UK-wide.”

Mr Street added that focus will be placed on the right people going in to hospital in the first place, as well as getting people out of hospital.

The Home First scheme aims to prevent unnecessary admissions to hospital, by having the “right conversations” with people and their families. Equipment can also be provided for better support at home.

The Community Resource Team (CRT) will aim to visit more people at home, which means they won’t need to come to hospital.

Independent councillor Kevin Etheridge asked officers to confirm that the prevention of admissions would not effect care or be used to cost-cut.

Ms Williams said: “I can confirm this has nothing to do with cost cutting. All the evidence shows that when elderly people who are admitted to hospital unnecessarily decline quickly, lose muscle bulk and function, they are at a much higher risk of falls and of catching hospital-acquired infections.”

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board (ABUHB) will receive 200 extra beds by winter, through the Welsh Government’s 1,000 beds or equivalent for Wales initiative.

These beds will be placed in hospitals, care homes or purpose built facilities. The report states that the health board is looking to put beds in one or two care homes in Gwent, so that wrap around therapy support is easier to provide.

ABUHB is also undertaking a review of the “older person’s pathway” to identify ways to alleviate pressure on the system.