FOLLOWING on from August's Sturgeon full moon, September sees the evening sky graced with that of the Harvest full moon.

As we approach this weekend, (Saturday, September 10) the moon will be rising soon after sunset - this will make for an abundance of bright moonlight in the evening.

This moonlight was considered a traditional aid to assist farmers harvesting the summer crops ahead of winter.

The full moon that occurs nearest to the autumnal equinox is called the Harvest Moon.

Most years, the Harvest Moon is in September, but around every three years, it occurs in October.

If the Harvest Moon does appear in October, the September full moon has its name replaced with Corn Moon instead. In the same way, the Hunter's Moon will always come after the Harvest Moon.

Across the globe, different countries and cultures attach different names to September's full moon.

To the Cherokee, it is the Nut Moon, for this time of year is when many trees bear nuts.

As the southern hemisphere is experiencing spring compared to our autumn, the Maori of New Zealand call both August and September's Moon as 'Mahura' - "The Earth has now acquired warmth, as well as vegetation and trees".

During September, among the other planets on view, there is a chance to see the largest planet in our solar system, Jupiter.

Making for a lovely pairing, watch Jupiter and the Moon close together on the evening of Sunday September 11.