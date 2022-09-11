A MAN with a criminal history was found with an offensive weapon after he was pulled over by the police on the M4 in Gwent.

Michael Bryan had an extendable asp (Armament Systems and Procedures) baton he was keeping in a “bum bag” when officers stopped him on the motorway near Magor Services in Monmouthshire.

Prosecutor Ieuan Bennett said the defendant was driving a silver Volkswagen van on St David’s Day in 2020 before the vehicle was stopped and searched.

MORE NEWS: Drug dealer caught during police crackdown on illegal electric bikes

He made no comment when he was interviewed by detectives after being arrested and taken to Newport Central police station for questioning.

Bryan, of Caspian Close, St Mellons, Cardiff, pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon.

Mr Bennett said the defendant had 17 previous convictions for 32 offences.

He told how Bryan had been jailed for three years and four months in 2015 for violent disorder.

Bryan also had a conviction for affray and the illegal possession of a lock knife dating back to 12 years ago, for which he was sent to prison for 44 weeks, suspended for two years.

Judge Michael Fitton QC told the defendant’s lawyer Derrick Gooden he was going to follow the recommendation of the Probation Service report and impose a suspended jail sentence.

Cardiff Crown Court was told Bryan is a father and received £1,200 a month in benefits.

Judge Fitton told the defendant: “You are a very different man now to the one who committed this offence.

He said he had been impressed by a “humble” letter Bryan had written him which “recognised your past failings”.

Judge Fitton added: “Not many defendants are as frank as that.

“I’m fairly confident I won’t be seeing you again.”

Bryan was jailed for 160 days, suspended for six months.

He was ordered to pay £172 towards the prosecution costs as well as a £128 victim surcharge.