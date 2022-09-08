THE announcement of the new energy plan limiting the amount households pay in bills by prime minister Liz Truss today has been met with a sceptical reaction in Newport.

The new prime minister announced a £2,500 cap on energy bills for everyone, which will last for two years.

Residents will still pay for the gas and electricity they use, but the government's energy price guarantee will limit the price that suppliers can charge for each unit of energy.

But many people in Newport have said the plan does not go far enough.

Glenis Smyth, 76, said she believes the price plan is not enough to support the older generation.

She said: "That's disgusting, I am a pensioner, I don't even get enough to live on by the time my gas and electric is paid, and now they are just chucking this out.

Mr and Mrs Underwood hope the new prime minister delivers on her speech

"Where does money go these days? The price of living has gone up, the extra £325 does help, but it should be risen more as it helps people like myself and other vulnerable people.

"We need to wait and see if she delivers on her plan, but I think its disgusting I really do."

Due to the rise in costs of energy bills, many shoppers have already started to prepare for Christmas.

Mr and Mrs Underwood, from Newport, said: "We were expecting it, but she (Liz Truss) has got to deliver now she is in office as she has got something to prove.

"We have got four grandchildren and have already started Christmas shopping because of the rise in costs.

"I favoured Rishi Sunak myself but anything now is a bonus."

Alban Kukleci thinks tough times are ahead

Alban Kukleci, from Newport, believes there are hard times ahead if something doesn't change.

"One income for a family is hard," he said. "We are struggling as it is, it will effect a lot of people, but hopefully we can still have Christmas.

"If everything keeps rising with the prices going up and wages staying low as they are we are going to struggle with hard times ahead.

"The plan may help as it's saying the limit is that, as it may help some people but I say its still not good."

Meanwhile community organisation Feed Newport relaunched its community shop today.

Gemma Walker, who runs Feed Newport, said she had seen more people use the food bank since the rise in energy costs.

"It's not looking good at all," she said.

"A father come in earlier, he has never used the food bank before and told us he has to say no to his children as he is just surviving, and it was his first time using a parcel.

"This has been happening a lot more in this area, and to be honest it is what it is at the moment."

Membership of Feed Newport's community shop - which is openat 193 Commercial Road between 10am and 2pm every Thursday - includes, one bag of discounted tinned items, fresh produce & chilled products (subject to availability) and one bag of supermarket surplus foods, as well as a bag of fresh produce, along with tins and chilled items.