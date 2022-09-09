PLANS to build 47 homes at a former quarry in near Ebbw Vale have been approved, despite “grave concerns” over the proposal.

Detailed plans for 47 homes to be built in the former Thornton’s quarry at Rassau near Ebbw Vale were discussed by councillors on Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s planning committee on Thursday, September 8.

Outline plans which establish the principle of development were approved in 2019 for 50 houses at Thornton’s Quarry, Nant-y-Croft Road, Rassau.

Planning inspectors had overturned a previous refusal by Blaenau Gwent to develop the site in September 2018.

The reserved matters application by Damian Wisniewski is for 47 homes and will decide the appearance, scale, landscaping, and associated works of the development.

The houses would be a mix of one-bedroom flats, two and four bedrooms detached and semi-detached dwellings.

Four one-bedroom flats, and one two-bedroom detached house would be allocated as affordable homes.

A petition signed by 32 people objecting to the proposal has been received by the council.

Six letters against the project have also been received and issues of sewage capacity and road safety have been highlighted.

Local member Cllr Gareth Davies said: “There is a genuine concern about the capacity of the sewers because it regularly blocks up.”

He added that due to cars being driven on the nearby A4281 “in excess” of 40mph perhaps a roundabout on the road would be a sensible measure.

Another concern that people have Cllr Davies said is that “pecking of the rock” to a depth of 3,5metres to clear the site would cause vibrations that could damage neighbouring properties.

Cllr David Wilkshire said: “I still think that 47 houses is overcapacity for that site.”

“We have problems up there at the moment and placing this amount of houses and the method of construction will cause more.

“I accept that houses need to be built but not at any cost.”

Planning officer Helen Hinton who had advised granting approval for the plans reminded councillors that the “principle of development” had already been established by planning inspectors.

Ms Hinton said: “The advice we have had from Welsh Water is that there is capacity in the system.

“There has been acknowledgement of blockages in the past and that Welsh Water have had to go out and resolve that.

“We need to be mindful that Welsh Water have a duty of care to ensure that the infrastructure facilities are fit for purpose.

“There is potential that Welsh Water may need to invest in the infrastructure in the area in order to increase capacity if it’s an ongoing issue, but the advice is that there is capacity.”

Ms Hinton added that any damage from “rock pecking” would be a private civil matter between householders and the developer.

Committee chairwoman, Cllr Lisa Winnett said: “We’ve had a really good discussion, I’d like to see developments of this size including bungalows as they are much sought after.”

The committee then went to a vote.

Eight councillors voted in favour of the development and one against.

A sustainable drainage application (SuDS) will need to be approved before building work can start.