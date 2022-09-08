IN JUNE we were all celebrating 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II, who died today.

And we asked the members of our We Grew Up in Newport Facebook group for their memories of seeing or meeting the Queen.

Here are just some of them:

Lieutenant Ivan Brown RN

I had the honour of meeting the Queen in May 2021 before sailing for the Mediterranean and the Far East on HMS Queen Elizabeth, one of the UK’s aircraft carriers.

Although it was just over a month after the death of her husband Prince Philip, she wished us good luck with a smile and was hugely supportive of us.

She asked if the ship was ready, I said yes, she asked if I was ready, I said I was unsure! She just rolled her eyes and smiled!

John Brian

They both passed through Newport just after the Coronation. I must have been about seven. Our school lined up on the pavement outside the Gwent hospital with very strict instructions to stay on the pavement and on no account run on to the road. We all spontaneously surged on the road as they came past.

Philip Bowyer

I remember being in the Gwent grounds to watch someone driving past. My Aunty worked in the Gwent so we had a ringside seat as it were.

Lindsey Jenkins

My mum remembers the royal family visiting in 1930s / 1940s, I believe. She sat on the wall opposite Belle Vue Park on Cardiff Road with her aunt to watch them go by.

Christine Anne Barrington

Me and my youngest daughter saw the Queen and the late Prince Phillip when they went to Newport leisure centre when Newport became a city.

Peter Burrup

I think I was seven (1953?) when Mum and Dad took me from St Julians into Newport with my “periscope” two mirrors in a tube, so I could see over the crowd.

Margaret Ellis

I remember the Queen and Prince Phillip visited Newport and standing near me was a little girl holding a bunch of flowers for the Queen and Prince Phillip leaned out through the car window to take the flowers off her

Anne Jenkins

When I was 13 the Queen opened the civic centre I sang in the choir and was only a few feet from her

Douglas Lance James

When I lived at 42 Rugby Road, Newport, Mon, I was 10 years-old in 1953 and my late sister took me over to Cyril Street where she won a silver-plated Coronation tray after competing in a race.

Eileen Hodgson

My grandmother lived in Downing Street so we all went there for the coronation party. I was almost five. My sister six. And my baby sister would have been two. We had orange apple bag of sweets and a mug after the party. I still have the mug.

Stuart Moverley

1977 - Spent four hours standing on the cold and windy flight deck of HMS Hermes at the Spithead Review waiting for HM Queen to wave to us from her little motor launch.

Lorna Payne

I remember the coronation street parties! Our street, Dewstow Street, celebrated in the middle of the street. All down both sides of the road the kerb stones were painted red white and blue! Everyone had the union Jacks out of their upstairs windows. Home made bunting was across the road and all the children joined in a fancy dress parade and competition! I remember I was dressed up as a dancing girl all made out of crepe paper of course, my cousin was a pirate! There were loads of games and things for the children then the meal. Later into the night the adults had a party someone had a piano and there was singing and dancing, and of course some drinking! Good day.

Douglas Lance James

I can remember standing on Cardiff Road opposite the RGH along with other Maindee School classmates cheering and waving our Union flags. The Queen and Prince Phillip were standing up in a chauffeur driven car and waving at us as they were driven by.