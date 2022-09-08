POLITICAL leaders have been expressing their concern for the Queen after Buckingham Palace confirmed the monarch is “under medical supervision”.

Monmouthshire Council shared the palace statement on Twitter and added that its thoughts are with the Queen and the Royal Family.

Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds also shared the palace update and wrote: “Thoughts with H M The Queen and the whole @RoyalFamily at this time.”

Monmouth’s MP David TC Davies shared prime minister Liz Truss’ tweet, which read: “The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime.

“My thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.”

Senedd Member for Monmouthshire Peter Fox shared a photograph of the Queen and wrote: “My thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty The Queen and the @RoyalFamily”.

First minister Mark Drakeford said he was sending “best wishes” on behalf of the Welsh public and tweeted from his official @PrifWeinidog account: “Concerned to hear the news from Buckingham Palace. I send my best wishes to Her Majesty and her family on behalf of the people of Wales.”

Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd, wrote on Twitter: “Throughout her life, Her Majesty the Queen has served us all with commitment, diligence and dedication. Sending her my very best wishes. I know she will be in all our thoughts and prayers.”

In a bilingual message Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price wrote that his thoughts were with the Queen and her family: “My thoughts and best wishes are with the Queen and her family during this difficult time. Mae fy meddyliau gyda’r Frenhines a’i theulu yn ystod y cyfnod anodd yma.”

Welsh Liberal Democrat leader Jane Dodds responded: “Concerned to hear the news from Buckingham Palace. Sending my best wishes to Her Majesty and her family on the behalf of the Welsh Liberal Democrats.”