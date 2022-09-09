PLANS for a new warehouse and office by a firm that specialises in producing food sauces has been welcomed and approved by councillors as it could create new jobs.

At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council on Thursday, September 8, councillors discussed a planning application by Shoda Sauces Ltd for the scheme at Units 19 and 20, Rising Sun Industrial Estate in Blaina.

The firm was granted approval for a storage building back in 2021, but came back to the council with an application for a bigger warehouse and an extra building for office space.

The proposed warehouse would measure 60m wide, 18m deep, with a pitched roof with a maximum height of 8.6m, falling to 6.65m at eaves level.

The office accommodation would be a detached, two-storey structure positioned to the east of the storage building

Committee chairwoman Cllr Lisa Winnett said: “As the ward member for this application I welcome the expansion of the local business and hopefully it will bring extra jobs to the area as well.

“This is a really welcome application, it’s lovely to see how well a local business is doing.”

Cllr Peter Baldwin, who works in one of the nearby buildings, asked questions about the parking.

He said that since the firm had recruited more workers, vehicles were being parked on the pavement on “both sides of the road.”

Cllr Baldwin said: “They’ve taken on more staff which is fabulous, and I hope they take on more again.”

He asked whether the existing parking would be replaced.

The report shows that a 40-space replacement car park would be created at the western side of the site.

A condition as part of the approval stipulates that the firm would need to complete their new car park – before they can build the warehouse and office.

Planning officer Helen Hinton said: “The company is a victim of its own success and they have had to export quite a lot of their storage out onto the existing hard standing.

“It’s good to see the business expanding but it does have implications for the parking.

Councillors approved the application unanimously.

Before building work can start a sustainable drainage application (SuDS) will also need to be approved.

Shoda Sauces was established in South Wales in the late 1990s.

Their parent company, Shoda Shoyu was originally set up in Japan in 1873 to brew soy sauce using traditional methods and skills.