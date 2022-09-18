WHEN Rebecca Powell entered a competition in response to Wiltshire Farm Foods asking its customers what would bring them sunshine, she never expected to actually win.

Knowing how much her 75-year-old mum, Josephine, loved steam trains, she wrote to the ready meal provider requesting a day out for her and the family.

Tragically, Josephine had terminal cancer and passed away before the company could arrange for her to enjoy the steam train experience.

As a tribute, Wiltshire Farm Foods took Rebecca, her stepfather, Paul, and sister, on a day trip to Minehead on the West Somerset Railway.

The day was even more poignant, as Rebecca had had necklaces made specially to hold her mum’s ashes, worn by all the family.

She said: "I know mum was looking down, enjoying the day with us. The sun was shining for her, and we are so grateful to Wiltshire Farm Foods for making it happen.

“We’re devastated that she left us so soon after her diagnosis. Even though she couldn’t be with us, it was the perfect way to remember her by.”

Wiltshire Farm Foods has been carrying out various experiences for its older customers since the start of the pandemic, to brighten their spirits and bring them sunshine.

As well as organising a helicopter ride for one customer, they’ve taken another for a ride in a Ferrari, organised a day out for a couple at Monkey World and made a Bob Marley tribute act happen, to name a few.

Cwmbran branch manager Joanne Davis said the opportunity for the family to gather and commemorate Josephine was welcome and relished the chance to be involved with the experience.

She said: “We were so sad to hear of Josephine’s passing. She was such a lovely lady and our driver, Alun, always loved stopping for a chat with her. It was our pleasure to arrange this trip for Rebecca and family.”