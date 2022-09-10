A NEW food business has opened in Newport and will be a permanent addition to the town centre.

JC's Kitchen, which serves street food such as tortilla wraps with salad, including chicken or rump steak, stir fry egg noodles with vegetables, and loaded fries, opened its new stall in Friars Walk, last week and is already becoming a popular edition to the area.

This is the second location for the business, which has been running in Bath for seven years.

Bailey Harding, from Bath, runs the Newport stall and believes that Friars Walk is a good spot.

Newsquest

Bailey Harding at the Newport JC Kitchen site in Friars Walk.

He said: "It has been good so far, my boss came to Newport and thought it would be a good place to try out so here we are.

"As long as business is good, there is no contract telling us when to leave and its up to us, it's not been busy busy, but it seems promising.

"My boss saw the footfall that came through here and thought it would be a good spot and was wondering why nobody was here already.

"He phoned the council to arrange it and they are happy we are here and keeping buying food from us which is great."

JC Kitchen

Some of the food sold at JC's Kitchen. Picture: JC' Kitchen

Mr Handing added: "We give local discounts to people who work in the area, all the chicken dishes we would do for £5 instead of £7.75.

"On Fridays all the chicken dishes are £5."

The new stall will be open Tuesday-Saturday between midday and 5pm.