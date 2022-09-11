NEWPORT U3A (University of the Third Age) has moved to a new venue at The Dolman Theatre, and members attended a special opening ceremony to celebrate when Dame Rosemary Butler was guest speaker.

Dame Rosemary is a former Labour councillor for Caerleon, Mayor of Newport and presiding officer of the Senedd - then the National Assembly.

She was also the founder of Newport U3A. She held the earliest meetings in her front room 30 years ago after watching a TV programme about the international U3A movement.

Dame Rosemary said it was one of the nicest things she has ever done and urged members to appreciate the friendship of our members.

She also said it very fitting that the organisation was situated in the heart of the city's learning centre - students could move from further to higher education and eventually onto the University of the Third Age.

Chairman Stephen Berry welcomed everybody to their new home and explained what a hectic three months the committee and friends have had.

He gave special thanks to Richard Baines and Jackie Kerr for their logistical abilities and also to members of Newport Playgoers and the Dolman Theatre for whom nothing was too much trouble in accommodating the U3A.

Pam Cocchiara, convenor of the creative writing group recited a witty poem she composed about the trials and tribulations of the move and how we third-agers coped under the stress.

Also in attendance were Ruth Jones MP, Jayne Bryant MS and Cllr Paul Cockeram with Julie Tucker, of Newport County Council.

Clare Drewett (vice president of Newport Playgoers Society), Lisa Aston, Darian Thomas and Steve Saunders, of the Dolman Theatre, were also in attendance.

Emma Davies and Louise Williams, from Newport-based Bisley, which donated a table, truckle and seven new lockable cabinets for us to store our belongings, were also guests at the event.

Following the formal opening, the Newport U3A choir performed.

Newport U3A meets Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10am to 2.30pm during term time. For more information visit u3asites.org.uk/newportsewales