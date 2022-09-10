A POPULAR TV broadcaster has been announced as the host of the 2022 South Wales Health and Care Awards ceremony.

The awards – run by South Wales Argus and our sister titles – are back for their sixth year celebrating individuals and organisations which have made a positive impact in the health and care sectors.

You can read the finalists for each category here with the awards ceremony taking place at Rougemont School in Newport on Thursday, September 29.

Hosting the ceremony will be experienced journalist and broadcaster Sian Lloyd.

Who is Sian Lloyd?





An experienced journalist and broadcaster, Sian is a familiar face with viewers across the UK from presenting national programmes, including:

BBC Breakfast;

BBC Crimewatch Roadshow;

Panorama.

She has also reported on some of the key moments in recent history as a senior news correspondent for the BBC.

Sian began her TV and radio career in Wales as a reporter and then presenter of BBC Wales Today and the drive-time radio programme Good Evening Wales.

Sian grew up in Wrexham and learnt Welsh. She also appears on Welsh language programmes for S4C.

Before becoming a journalist Sian trained as a solicitor in London and Hong Kong, but followed her dream of becoming a reporter not long after qualifying.

Sian is an experienced host and conference chair and has anchored many high profile events in the UK and abroad.

During a career of more than 25 years in daily news, Sian has faced many challenging situations and has learnt to understand the importance of wellbeing and resilience. She is able to speak on the topic in a way that is relatable and engaging to an audience.