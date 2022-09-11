A CRICKET team which disbanded in 2003 came together to enjoy a season in memory of their most-loved teammate.

Penarth Sports Cricket Club reformed this season in memory of beloved teammate Gordon Ford, who passed away peacefully at his home in Penarth on February 14, 2021.

His death brought his old teammates back together, who decided to play a season of 13 friendlies in his memory.

Although the weather meant four of the planned fixtures couldn't go ahead, it remained a sentimental moment for those involved.

David Cole, founder of the Penarth Cricket Club told the Penarth Times that it was an exciting time to see everyone back together for the season.

Penarth Sports Cricket Club

Gordon Ford being embraced by Penarth Sports CC founder, David Cole. Picture: Penarth Sports Cricket Club

He said: “It was a very sentimental moment and exciting time to get the players back together this season.

“It meant a lot to Andrew who played and is the son of the late Gordon Ford, although we played a come back match in April it had been so long since we played together, it was wonderful.”

All the games were played away, with many close results and many of the older team members finding it difficult in most games.

The 64-year-old added: “Andrew was the top batsman and Mike Spencer the best bowler, and although we lost all the matches.

“There were games against Creigau and Barry Wanderers twice, which were very close and could of gone either way.

“We found it difficult in some of the other games, as we are an aging team, I am soon to be 65, John Crump is 69 and we have various other players over 60.

Penarth Sports Cricket Club

Gordon Ford with son Andrew Ford. Picture: Penarth Sports Cricket club

"The squad had 15 players with younger relatives coming into help."

The Cricket Club are going to play one final season next year in remembrance of Gordon Ford, and are planning a skittle night next month and will be back in the nets in January.

Mr Cole added: “Hopefully we will be playing a few more games and win some of them, all this has been possible because of the love and affection everybody felt for Gordon.”