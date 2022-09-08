POLITICIANS from Newport and beyond have sent their well-wishes and messages of support for the Queen after Buckingham Palace confirmed the monarch is “under medical supervision”.

John Griffiths, MS for Newport East, said: "My thoughts are with the Queen and her family at this difficult time."

Jayne Bryant, MS for Newport West, said: "Concerning to hear the news about the Queen. My thoughts are with the Queen and her family."

Jessica Morden, MP for Newport East, said: "Like many across Newport East, I’m concerned about the news we have received from Buckingham Palace this afternoon.

"My thoughts are with the Queen and her family."

Ruth Jones, MP for Newport West, said: "I am concerned to hear the news from Buckingham Palace this afternoon.

"I send my prayers and best wishes to Her Majesty and her family on behalf of the people of Newport West."

Nick Smith, MP for Blaenau Gwent, said: "I'm very concerned by the news we have heard from Buckingham Palace this afternoon, as many of my constituents in Blaenau Gwent will be.

"My thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family."

The Queen is currently at Balmoral in Scotland with her family.