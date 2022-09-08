THE Queen has died, aged 96.

Throughout her 70-year reign Queen Elizbaeth II visited Gwent and South Wales a number of times.

Here we take a look back to some of those occassions, including when she came in 2002 to celebrate Newport being granted city status.

The Queen waves to the crowds in Newport in June 2002 when she visited to celebrate the granting of its city status

The Queen meeting locals on a visit to South Wales in November 1993

The Queen opening the Severn Bridge in September 1966

The Queen with Prince Philip at St Woolos Cathedral in Newport in October 1967

The Queen on a two-day visit to South Wales in October 1993

The Queen and Prince Philip ready to board a train at Abergavenny station in August 1983

The Queen meeting young Gwent farmers at the Royal Show. Pictured with the Queen are Neil Bambridge, Jonathan Cole, David Bennett and Richard Westbury. July 1989

The Queen visiting British Nylon Spinners (BNS) factory at Mamhilad, near Pontypool, in 1963. Picture courtesy of Pontypool Museum