CIVIC figures in Torfaen and Monmouthshire have been paying tribute to The Queen following the announcement of her death.

The late monarch’s death was announced shortly after 6.30pm this evening, Thursday, September 8.

Torfaen MP Nick Thomas-Symonds described being made a member of the Privy Council, the ancient body that advises the monarch, the privilige of a lifetime.

The MP, who is also a historian, said “Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was a shining beacon of stability, a reassuring presence in all our lives” since 1952, when she became Queen, in a world, and country, that has “changed dramatically”.

He said: “Our longest-reigning monarch epitomised the very best of our values: she was selfless, devoted to duty and with a profound sense of public service that will forever be an inspiration to people.

“For my generation, she was of our grandparents’ age: those who endured the wartime years and whose experience, support and wisdom benefited us all.

“It was a privilege of a lifetime for me when Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II appointed me to her Privy Council last year.

“Across Torfaen, as we mourn Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, we thank her for extraordinary service, and send our condolences to all members of the Royal Family.”

Lynne Neagle, the Senedd Member for Torfaen and a deputy minister in the Welsh Government, paid tribute to the Queen’s record of service.

She said: “I am so sorry to hear of the passing of her Majesty The Queen. Her life has exemplified such extraordinary service and duty. My thoughts are especially with her family at this incredibly different time. May she rest in peace.”

Peter Fox, the Senedd Member for Monmouthshire, also remarked on her long reign, with the Queen having celebrated her platinum jubilee, marking 70 years or her reign, earlier this year.

He said: “I am saddened beyond belief by the news that our beloved Queen has passed away. Her Majesty was a constant in our lives, a pillar of unwavering strength. Her death is a colossal loss to the nation and the world. She transcended multiple generations and inspired people across the globe.

“I offer my sincerest condolences to The Royal Family at this saddest of times”

People in Torfaen will be able to pay their own tributes to the Queen with books of condolence open from tomorrow (Friday). Books will be available to sign from 9am to 5pm, and then from Monday to Friday next week and the borough council is expected to announce further details shortly.