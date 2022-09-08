THE death of Queen Elizabeth II has sparked a period of national mourning across the UK.

Her death brings an end to a 70-year reign, the longest in history, having ascended the throne following the death of her father, King George VI on 6 February 1952.

The death of a British monarch and what happens next is a traditional ritual slowly passing out of living memory amid the Queen’s long reign.

Following her death earlier today, Parliament was recalled, and aircraft pilots announced the news to their passengers.

Queen Elizabeth II waiting in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an audience at Balmoral, Scotland.

The public prepared for the worst following the news of Her Majesty's poor health broke earlier in the day and now the nation has entered a two-week period of mourning.

Will there be a Bank Holiday?





There will almost certainly be a Bank Holiday on the day of Her Majesty’s funeral scheduled to take place in 10 days’ time.

The day of the funeral will be a day of national mourning although employers will not be forced to give employees the day off work.

The funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey and a two-minute silence will begin across the nation at noon.