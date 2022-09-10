A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

MALCOLM EDWARDS, 45, of Tranch Road, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with amphetamine and a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A4042 in Cwmbran on April 8.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

GAFYN BROOKS, 20, of Cowleaze, Magor, Monmouthshire, was sentenced to a 12 month community order after he pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon in public – an asp baton – at Oakley Way, Caldicot, on August 19.

He was ordered to carry out 40 hours of unpaid work and pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

NAZRUL AMIN, 31, of Telford Close, Rogerstone, Newport, was fined £500 after he admitted possession of cocaine and possession of cannabis on August 20.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £200 surcharge.

DARRYL CARTER, 52, of Perry Court, Thornhill, Cwmbran, was fined £40 after he admitted being drunk and disorderly in Rhymney Court on August 20.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £16 surcharge.

ANDREW CHURCH, 38, of Dickens Drive, Newport, was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he admitted stealing a magnet worth £6.49 from Buyology on August 16.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.

SOPHIE MORGAN, 31, of Tolpath, Coed Eva, Cwmbran, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

GEMMA THOMPSON, 43, of Park Avenue, Rogerstone, Newport, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

GAVIN JORDAN, 41, of Roundhouse Close, Nantyglo, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

IONEL MAZARACHE, 28, of Clive Street, Grangetown, Cardiff, was ordered to pay £838 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance at junction 25 of the M4 in Newport on February 26.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.