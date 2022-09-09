Queen Elizabeth II, 1926-2022
As the nation pays tribute to The Queen, who died at Balmoral yesterday afternoon at the age of 96, we are asking readers to share their own memories of the monarch.
The Queen visited the area on numerous occasions during her 70-year reign and many people turned out to welcome her.
Others had the opportunity to meet her in person.
To share your memories and pay tribute to the Queen click the link www.southwalesargus.co.uk/my/ccn/assignment/Zatr5z4Z/
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here