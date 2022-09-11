A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

DAFYDD WILLIAMS, 18, of Islwyn Road, Wattsville, Caerphilly, was fined £150 after he pleaded guilty to public disorder in Church Street, Bedwas, on July 24.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £120 surcharge.

TIFFANY ADAMS, 31, of Lower Ty Gwyn Road, Garndiffaith, Pontypool, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record endorsed with six points.

LIBBY WILLIAMS, 21, of Cae’r Wern, Ynysfach, Merthyr Tydfil, was banned from driving for 12 months after she admitted drink driving on the A469, Rhymney, Caerphilly, with 45 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on July 22.

She was fined £50 and ordered to pay a £20 surcharge.

YARRAN NEIL WATKINS, 28, of Commercial Street, Aberbargoed, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £535 in a fine, compensation, costs and a surcharge for the theft of cosmetics worth £296 from Superdrug on High Street, Blackwood, on January 25.

DAVID LEWIS THOMAS, 34, of Manor Road, Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record endorsed with six points.

HELEN WILLIAMS, 44, of Hazelwood Road, Pantside, Newbridge, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record endorsed with six points.

ROGER WILLIAMS, 45, of Elgam Avenue, Blaenavon, was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record endorsed with six points.