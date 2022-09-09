A MAN has pleaded guilty to rape and child sex offences.
Matthew Wreford, 42, from Newport, is facing a lengthy prison sentence after he admitted three charges during a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.
The defendant, of Torridge Road, Bettws, pleaded guilty to rape, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and sexual communication with a child.
MORE NEWS: Nurse stole £14,000 from NHS after quitting her job
Wreford is due to be sentenced on October 21.
Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke told him: “There will be an immediate and significant sentence.”
He was remanded in custody.
Wreford was represented by Stuart John and the prosecution by Ffion Tomos.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article