A MAN has pleaded guilty to rape and child sex offences.

Matthew Wreford, 42, from Newport, is facing a lengthy prison sentence after he admitted three charges during a hearing at Cardiff Crown Court.

The defendant, of Torridge Road, Bettws, pleaded guilty to rape, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and sexual communication with a child.

MORE NEWS: Nurse stole £14,000 from NHS after quitting her job

Wreford is due to be sentenced on October 21.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke told him: “There will be an immediate and significant sentence.”

He was remanded in custody.

Wreford was represented by Stuart John and the prosecution by Ffion Tomos.