A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

SCOTT GUY, 28, of Church Street, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for 18 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A467 in Abercarn on April 12.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

SAM BRADLEY, 21, of Birdwood Gardens, Mathern, Chepstow, was fined £375 after he pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting a police officer on High Street on August 19.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a surcharge.

STEVEN PREECE, 33, of Llanfabon Drive, Trethomas, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for three years and 10 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Standard Street on April 16 and drink driving with 60 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Bedwas Road on August 21.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

SEAN HARPER, 42, of Heol Y Pwca, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the M4 motorway on March 13.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

LEE ROBERTS, 46, of Clifton Place, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the Tredegar Park roundabout on March 24.

He was fined £350 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £35 surcharge.

CRAIG GRAINGER, 39, of Fairoak Avenue, Newport, was made the subject of a 12-month community order after he admitted driving a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs on Cwmbran Drive, Cwmbran, on March 31.

He must comply with a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement, was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £150 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £95 surcharge.

IEUAN ELLIOTT, 28, of Pencerrig Street, Llanbradach, Caerphilly, was sentenced to a 12-month community order after he admitted assault by beating and causing criminal damage to a car on Broadway, Pontypridd, on August 6.

He was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work, comply with a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, pay £100 compensation, £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

STUART HANCOCK, 45, of Ifton Place, Newport, was fined £200 after he pleaded guilty to stealing a razor and toothbrush from Boots on August 24.

He was ordered to pay £40.50 compensation.