KING Charles III, the former Prince of Wales, was a regular visitor to Gwent over the years.

We have been through our archives to share these memories of some of his trips to the area.

Prince Charles at Gwent Police's Newport station in December 1993

Prince Charles pictured in Llanover village during a visit as part of a series of summer engagements in Wales in 2019

Prince Charles shares a joke with Brigadier Robert Atiken CBE, Lord-Lieutenant of Gwent, as he arrives at Blenheim Road Community Primary School in Cwmbran in 2017

In 2020 HRH Prince Charles inspects a carriage during his visit and official opening of CAF train factory in Newport. Picture: www.christinsleyphotography.co.uk

HRH Prince Charles chats to Pontypool actor Luke Evans in 2017 at a meeting with beneficiaries of The Prince's Trust at the Celtic Manor Resort in Newport

The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall listen to speeches at the re-naming ceremony for the Second Severn Crossing to the Prince of Wales Bridge at the Celtic Manor, Newport in 2019

The Prince of Wales pulls a pint of Butty Bach (a Welsh term meaning 'little friend') ale during a visit to Ponthir House Inn, one of the latest projects opened with a Community Services Fund grant from 'Pub is the Hub', in Ponthir

The Prince of Wales talks to pupils from Ponthir Church in Wales Primary School during a visit to Ponthir in 2021. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

The Prince of Wales presents Champion awards in the Torwen Sheep to Aled Groucott of Crumlin at the Royal Welsh Show in 2019. Picture: Tim Jones

The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall attend the 90th anniversary of the Gwent Association of Voluntary Organisations (GAVO) in Tintern in 2018

The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall visited Kate Humble's Humble by Nature in Monmouthshire in 2015 to see first-hand how a small farm can be kept alive by diversification. Picture: www.huwjohn.com

Prince Charles opening the Chepstow forensic science laboratory in March 1980

Prince Charles, general manager John Everard and chairman Terry Matthews take a closer look at a consul which is part of a presentation gift to Prince Charles during his visit to open Mitel in Caldicot in 1983

Prince Charles at the opening of Mitel in Caldicot in February 1983

Prince Charles talking to Ross Poupy in Abergavenny in July 1994