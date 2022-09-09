FULL national mourning guidance has been issued to sports, businesses and shops following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The guidance from the Cabinet Office was published Friday morning.

Whether or not something closes following the death of the monarch is being left to individual institutions, though the guidance does suggest the country could experience a shutdown on the day of the Queen’s funeral.

The Government is set to leave it up to organisations whether to suspend their business during the period of national mourning.

This is the guidance issued to different areas by the Cabinet Office.

Sport

There is no requirement for sports fixtures to be postponed or cancelled. The guidance says: “As a mark of respect, organisations might wish to consider cancelling or postponing events or closing venues on the day of the State Funeral.

“As a mark of respect, and in keeping with the tone of National Mourning, organisers may wish to hold a period of silence and/or play the National Anthem at the start of events or sporting fixtures, and players may wish to wear black armbands.”

Businesses and public services

The guidance says: “There is no obligation on organisations to suspend business during the National Mourning period.

“Depending on the nature and location of their business and the tone of planned events, some businesses may wish to consider closing or postponing events, especially on the day of the State Funeral.

"But this is at the discretion of individual businesses."

Public services will continue as usual, although there may be some changes to service availability.

Churches and community events

The guidance says: “Many community organisations, including places of worship, Local Authorities and charities, will arrange events commemorating the life and service of Her Majesty.

“This may include holding services of reflection (or similar), as well as opportunities for those with no religious beliefs to pay their respects. Local Authorities will support the coordination of local events so please check with them or your local place of worship for further details.”

Entertainment events

Guidance for major entertainment events is like that given to sport.

There is no obligation to cancel or postpone events during the period of National Mourning.