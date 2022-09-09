PEOPLE across Gwent will be able to pay tribute to the late Queen today with books of condolences opening across the county.
In Newport St Woolos Cathederal on Stow Hill will be open from 10am this morning until 3pm for quiet reflection, lighting of candles and signing the book of condolence.
The cathedral’s bells will be rung in tribute from midday.
Torfaen Borough Council is encouraging those who wish to pay floral tributes to lay them at the memorial gates, Pontypool Park.
Flags outside Torfaen Civic Centre, opposite the gates, will be lowered to half-mast and a book of condolence opened at the centre from 9am this morning.
The book will be open from 9am until 5pm, Monday to Friday, and will remain open until 5pm on the day following the funeral.
Books of condolence will also be opened at Blaenavon World Heritage Centre and Cwmbran Library.
In Monmouthshire all of the county council’s flags have been lowered to half-mast.
Newport, Caerphilly Borough and Blaenau Gwent councils are due to announce arrangements.
