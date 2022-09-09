THE Premier League has cancelled all fixtures this weekend following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Organisers of the weekend’s sporting events have been left to decide whether or not to go ahead with their fixtures.

The Premier League met this morning and have decided to postpone this weekend’s list of fixtures.

Nation mourns Queen Elizabeth II

A statement from the league said: “At a meeting this morning, Premier League clubs paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

To honour her extraordinary life and contribution to the nation, and as a mark of respect, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed, including Monday evening’s game."

Richard Masters, Premier League Chief Executive, said: “We and our clubs would like to pay tribute to Her Majesty’s long and unwavering service to our country.

"As our longest-serving monarch, she has been an inspiration and leaves behind an incredible legacy following a life of dedication.

"This is a tremendously sad time for not just the nation but also for the millions of people around the world who admired her, and we join together with all those in mourning her passing.”

The English Football League is expected to follow the decision of the Premier League.

Queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96

The Queen died on Thursday, aged 96, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

A statement confirming the news read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Born on April 21, 1926, during the reign of her paternal grandfather King George V Queen Elizabeth II went on the be Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

The Queen's life in pictures

The nation’s longest-reigning monarch reached her historic Platinum Jubilee of 70 years on the throne on February 6.

Her reign has stretched from the post-war years through a new millennium and into a radically altered 21st century.

Her time on the throne has seen 15 prime ministers from the Second World War leader Sir Winston Churchill to Liz Truss.

She is survived by her four children: Charles, Prince of Wales; Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.