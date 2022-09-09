POLITICAL figures in Blaenau Gwent have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who died yesterday aged 96.

Her Majesty died peacefully at her home, Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s presiding officer, Cllr Chris Smith said: “The Queen was the longest serving monarch and her passing is a huge loss for the nation.

“Her dedication and service to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over the last 70 years has been unwavering and her legacy will be remembered for generations.

“We extend the sympathy of the council and the people of Blaenau Gwent to all members of the Royal family at this most difficult time.”

MP for Blaenau Gwent, Nick Smith said: “This is heartbreaking news for me and my constituents in Blaenau Gwent.

“I offer my condolences to the Royal Family. Queen Elizabeth has been a big part of all of our lives and as a country we will take the time to reflect on her leadership and service.”

Senedd Member for Blaenau Gwent, Alun Davies said: “We will all share the profound and deep sadness and will be united by a sense of loss.

“Her Majesty was the rock upon which our lives were built.

“Her depth of commitment is matched only by her length of service. A lifetime dedicated to the people of this country and to the Commonwealth as a whole.

“A life of service which shaped our lives, and which defined an age.

“She visited Blaenau Gwent in April 2012 as a part of the celebrations for her Diamond Jubilee.

“Her visit brought great joy to people throughout the borough. Her smile made us smile.

“Her service and her devotion to her duty inspired us. We remembered that day earlier this year when we celebrated her Platinum Jubilee.

“But Her Majesty was also a mother, a grandmother and a great-grandmother.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the King and the royal family in these days of loss and deep sorrow.

“There will now be a period of national mourning and an opportunity to reflect on how Her Majesty’s life of service shaped our country.

“I hope that our warm memories and deep affection will help sustain the royal family at this time.”