A KNIFEMAN was warned he could face a minimum of six months in jail after he was armed with a blade in public.
Noel Beese, 48, of Market Street, Pontypool, pleaded guilty to having a Stanley knife on the town’s Station Road on August 10.
The defendant was due to be sentenced at Newport Crown Court but the case could not proceed because he was unrepresented by a barrister as a result of their ongoing strike.
Judge Jeremy Jenkins adjourned sentence until September 16 when it is anticipated he will be represented by a solicitor advocate.
Beese was granted bail.
