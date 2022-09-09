YESTERDAY afternoon (September 8), Buckingham Palace announced Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96 at Balmoral.

Now as the nation begins its period of mourning, many are leaving messages of condolences for the Royal Family.

Thousands will visit Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle and the gates of Balmoral to leave flowers and messages for the family and Her Majesty.

However, knowing that not everyone will be able to make their way to the Royal residences, the Royal Family has opened an online book of condolence.

The Queen's life in pictures

Royal Family website book of condolence

If you would like to leave a personal message of condolence for the Royal Family you can do so via the Royal Family website.

To leave a message for the family all you need to do is write your name, email, location and the message you would like to send.

You will then be able to preview the message before sending it for members of the Royal Family to see.

The site also says: "A selection of messages will be passed onto members of the Royal Family, and may be held in the Royal Archives for posterity."

Write a message of condolence for the Royal Family via the website.