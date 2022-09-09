FOLLOWING the sad news of the death of Queen Elizabeth, a special memorial service will be held in St Paul’s Cathedral in London to honour the monarch.

The service will be open to the public with 2,000 seats available.

The death of the Queen was sadly confirmed on Thursday evening after members of the royal family travelled to Balmoral, where the Queen was laying in rest.

The nation has now entered a period of mourning, with a seven day royal mourning to be observed, the date of which will be confirmed in due course, Buckingham Palace said.

When is Queen Elizabeth’s memorial service at St Paul’s Cathedral?





The service will begin at 6pm, today, September 9.

How to get tickets to Queen Elizabeth’s memorial service at St Paul’s Cathedral?





According to St Paul’s Cathedral, anyone wishing to attend must collect a wristband from the City Information Centre in Carter Lane Gardens.

These will be available from 11am today, September 9.

King Charles: The life and times of our new monarch

Entry to the service is for wristband holders only and these will be given out one per person, on a first come first served basis.

There are only 2,000 available.

After collecting your wristband you must leave the area surrounding the Cathedral to allow for the preparation of the service. Wristband holders should return to the area and join the queue from 3pm in Paternoster Square

How to watch Queen Elizabeth’s memorial service at St Paul’s Cathedral?





The service will be broadcast live on BBC 1 for those who are unable to attend.

The Dean-Designate of St Paul’s, the Very Reverend Andrew Tremlett said: “We remember with gratitude the life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Over many centuries St Paul’s Cathedral has been a place to remember and mourn the lives of many of those who have died. As we join her family and the nation in mourning, we commend her life and work to God.”

When will Charles become King?





Charles has automatically become King after the death of his mother, but an Accession Council is usually convened at St James’s Palace in London within 24 hours of the death of a sovereign.

It will be later following the death of the Queen because the announcement of her death did not come until early evening on Thursday, meaning there was not enough time to set the plans in motion for Friday morning.

Therefore Charles will be formally declared King at the Accession Council on Saturday, September 10.

The Queen dies, aged 96

Born on April 21, 1926, during the reign of her paternal grandfather King George V Queen Elizabeth II went on the be Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

The nation’s longest-reigning monarch reached her historic Platinum Jubilee of 70 years on the throne on February 6.

As the oldest daughter of King George VI, she became Queen following his death in 1952 while on a tour of Australia and New Zealand with her late husband, Prince Philip.

The Queen's life in pictures

Her coronation took place the following year and she was crowned aged 27.

She has since become one of the most-loved figures around the world travelling more widely than any other monarch during her extraordinary reign.

Elizabeth II is the first British monarch in history to reach her Platinum Jubilee, and plans are in motion for a host of national festivities in June to mark the occasion.

Her reign has stretched from the post-war years through a new millennium and into a radically altered 21st century.

Her time on the throne has seen 15 prime ministers from the Second World War leader Sir Winston Churchill to Liz Truss.

She is survived by her four children: Charles, Prince of Wales; Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.