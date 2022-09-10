CONTROVERSIAL plans to build three new detached homes in Tredegar have been approved, despite a heartfelt plea to reject it.

Discussion of plans for the site next to Park Hill Road in the town had to be postponed at the last Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council planning meeting at the end of July.

This was because a number of neighbours said they had not received letters inviting them to submit views in time on the plans by Abergavenny-based, Rhyd Developments Ltd.

The site has had a long history of planning applications being submitted to develop it.

The most recent of which was refused permission for the construction of four dwellings as it would constitute over development of the site.

Planning officer Jane Engel had recommended approving the development as she believed the developers had addressed all the issues that has stymied previous proposals.

Local resident, Pamela Jenkins spoke on behalf of objectors against the scheme.

Mrs Jenkins said: “This is the fifth time that residents have had to face this recurring nightmare, which is detrimental to the mental health and wellbeing.

“All residents are dreading this going ahead due to the fear of flooding, lack of privacy and terrible traffic and safety issues.

“It is more than some residents can cope with.”

“Why pack three dwellings in such a small space when planning has been approved in fields adjacent to Cefn Park for 400 plus houses?”

Phil Williams who represented the applicant: “The concerns of residents can be emotive but have to be set in a context of whether they are private matters or matters that are relevant to you as a planning authority.”

“What we have sought to achieve here is to respond to the dismissed appeal back in June 2021.

“We’ve taken on board the inspector’s concerns and have submitted a scheme that we believe satisfies those concerns.”

“The concern of residents are historic in nature and are not current.”

He explained that flooding issues at the site had been resolved and that any surface water drainage would be “protected and managed” by a sustainable drainage application, which still needs to be approved.

Cllr George Humphreys said: “I can understand the passion and frustration that was shown by objectors.”

He asked whether the developers would need to put forward some sort of financial bond to ensure the drainage work on the site would be carried out?

The committee’s legal advisor, Sally-Ann Evans who drafts the drainage agreements said: “All that is in place before agreements are signed.”

Planning development team manager Steph Hopkins stressed that as part of that separate sustainable drainage application the developers would need to prove that: “there won’t be flooding on the site.”

Cllr Wayne Hodgins said: “This site has been hanging around for a such a long and I certainly think that we’re in a position, if the officers are happy, that we have enough safeguards, we can move forward with this application.”

The committee went ahead to vote on the application and approved it unanimously.