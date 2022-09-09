QUEEN Elizabeth II's death means the nation has entered a period of mourning and there will be significant changes in TV schedules in the coming days.

Following the news that Her Majesty had been placed "under medical supervision", the BBC and other major broadcasters suspended their regular programming in favour of important news specials.

Daily shows including Eastenders, The One Show and more were all taken off the air for a period of time.

There is also an understanding that new shows expected to start in the coming weeks will be postponed, according to TV Zone.

Seeing the likes of the new series of popular competition shows Strictly Come Dancing, Drag Race UK and The Great British Bake Off all postponed.

Here is whether your favourite soaps will be airing tonight following the sad news.

Is Eastenders on tonight following the passing of the Queen?





The BBC will be airing rolling news coverage on Friday with a BBC News Special filling regular TV slots.

BBC News at One and BBC News at Six will continue to air.

Programmes including EastEnders, Homes Under The Hammer, Bargain Hunt, and Doctors have moved from their usual channel and will air on BBC Two throughout the day.

Viewers will be able to watch last night's episode on BBC Two from 7pm.

Is Coronation Street on tonight following the Queen's death?





ITV will also be replacing its regular daytime programming with an ITV News special presented by Tom Bradby and Mary Nightingale.

Rolling news will continue into the afternoon until at least 7 pm, meaning Dickinson's Real Deal, Tenable, Tipping Point and The Chase will not air on the main channel.

Coronation Street has been removed from the TV schedule but is currently on Monday's timetable, according to the Radio Times.

Is Emmerdale on tonight as the Queen dies aged 96?





Similarly to Coronation Street, Emmerdale has been taken off tonight's schedule.

It also appears on Monday's timetable but this is subject to change.

King Charles III to address the nation tonight following The Queen's death

King Charles and the Queen Consort Camilla remained in Balmoral overnight with other immediate members of the Royal Family.

They return to London today where the new King will address the nation.

Charles will address the nation tonight at 6pm in his first televised address as King.