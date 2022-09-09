A MISTAKE made by an ITV newsreader on air following the death of Queen Elizabeth II has highlighted a monumental change in the country.

The news of Her Majesty's death was announced in a statement on behalf of the Royal Family on Thursday evening as major broadcasters including ITV suspended their regular programming.

Her death brings an end to a 70-year reign, the longest in history, having ascended the throne following the death of her father, King George VI on 6 February 1952.

Her son, the former Prince of Wales and now King Charles III, released his first statement as monarch which was read aloud on air during the ITV news special programme.

The Queen's life in pictures

ITV News Royal Editor highlights a monumental change to the UK after Queen's death

Read aloud by ITV News Royal editor Chris Ship, he said: "A statement from His Majesty the Queen..eh sorry a statement from His Majesty The King

His co-anchor replies: "It's unfamiliar isn't it?"

Mr Ship then responds: "I have followed this for a long time and can still make those mistakes.

Attempting to correct himself by restarting the statement, he said: "His Majesty the Queen," once more.

The King's full statement following the announcement read: “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother.

“I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

The change in address is not the only alteration that the British public will see in the coming weeks, months and years.

The beloved monarch's portrait adorns coins, notes and stamps and that is before we consider her initials which embellish uniforms and postboxes across the country.

See the full list of changes that will need to be made following the loss of Her Majesty.

Mourners pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

King Charles III to address the nation tonight following The Queen's death

King Charles and the Queen Consort Camilla remained in Balmoral overnight with other immediate members of the Royal Family.

They return to London today where the new King will address the nation.

Charles will address the nation tonight at 6pm in his first televised address as King.

When will Charles become King?





Charles has automatically become King after the death of his mother, but an Accession Council is usually convened at St James’s Palace in London within 24 hours of the death of a sovereign.

It will be later following the death of the Queen because the announcement of her death did not come until early evening on Thursday, meaning there was not enough time to set the plans in motion for Friday morning.

Therefore Charles will be formally declared King at the Accession Council on Saturday, September 10.