The British public has entered a period of mourning following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II with many expressing their grief by leaving bouquets of flowers.

Hundreds of bouquets, personal notes and candles are already being laid in memory of the country's longest-serving monarch.

The news of Her Majesty's death was announced in a statement on behalf of the Royal Family on Thursday evening.

Her death brings an end to a 70-year reign, the longest in history, having ascended the throne following the death of her father, King George VI on February 6, 1952.

Mourners pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Members of the public have now been issued guidance by Buckingham Palace officials and other royal residents over where to leave their floral tributes.

If you would like to leave a floral tribute at Buckingham Palace, you will be guided to lay them at dedicated sites in Green Park or Hyde Park, the Palace has confirmed.

Any flowers that are left outside the Palace gates will be moved to the Green Park Floral Tribute Garden by The Royal Parks.

For those wanting to leave tributes at Windsor Castle, these can be placed at Cambridge Gate on the Long Walk.

These flowers will be brought inside the castle each evening and placed on the castle chapter grass on the south side of St George’s Chapel and Cambridge Drive.

The public are being advised that they can leave floral tributes at the Norwich Gates on the Sandringham Estate.

Meanwhile, at Balmoral Castle, floral tributes can be left at the main gate.

At the Palace of Holyrood house, the public can give their floral tributes to wardens at the Queen’s Gallery gallery entrance so that they can be laid on the forecourt grass in front of the Palace’s north turret.

At Hillsborough Castle, floral tributes can be put on the castle forecourt in front of the main gates.

The Cabinet Office is expected to release guidance on floral tributes at other public buildings shortly, the Palace said.