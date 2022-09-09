THE nation is in mourning today following the death of our beloved Queen Elizabeth II, as her 70-year reign ended. Britain’s longest-serving monarch passed away peacefully in her beloved Balmoral home, surrounded by her family.

Rumours had been swirling all day as news emerged that members of the royal family were jetting to Scotland, and at 6.30pm the nation’s worst fears were confirmed when Buckingham Palace announced the tragic news.

A statement from the palace read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Mourners pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace

Mourners gathered at Buckingham Palace as the nation united in grief, the one constant was no more, piercing silence was interrupted as renditions of God Save the Queen broke out from the crowd.

It was a day none of us will ever forget, especially those who claim to to have seen cloud formations resembling Her Majesty after her passing.

Social media was filled with images from all corners of the UK, as people were convinced they could see the Queen.

Leanne Bethell from the West Midlands shared an image on TikTok, she said: Driving home minutes after the announcement of the passing of our beloved queen and see this image in the clouds.

Another TikTok user share's her view of the clouds which she said "looked like the Queen with her hat on in the clouds".

King to address nation in TV speech after Queen's death

King Charles will address the nation in a TV speech tonight following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, aged 96.

The new King will be formally proclaimed monarch at a historic Accession Council on Saturday.

Charles has automatically become King on the death of his mother, but an Accession Council is usually convened at St James’s Palace in London within 24 hours of the death of a sovereign.

It will be later following the death of the Queen because the announcement of her death did not come until early evening on Thursday, meaning there was not enough time to set the plans in motion for Friday morning.