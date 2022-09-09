FORMER England footballer Trevor Sinclair has received backlash on social media after saying “black and brown” people shouldn’t mourn the Queen.

The former QPR, West Ham and Manchester City winger claimed racism had been allowed to “thrive” under Queen Elizabeth II, who died at the age of 96 yesterday.

Millions across the globe took to social media to offer their condolences after Buckingham Palace released a statement saying: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

However, Sinclair took to Twitter to say: “Racism was outlawed in England in the 60’s & it’s been allowed to thrive so why should black and brown mourn.”

The TalkSport pundit received immediate backlash on his tweet, with former Crystal Palace owner, and fellow TalkSport host Simon Jordan saying: “Trev, I'm really not sure that is an appropriate thought, let alone tweet.

“The country has lost a very significant person and respect and value should be the overriding sentiments not division.”

TalkSport condemned Sinclair’s tweet and confirmed they had reached out to the pundit.

A tweet from the radio station said: “We have been trying to make contact with Trevor Sinclair following opinions expressed on his Twitter account.

“talkSPORT does not support those views expressed and is investigating the matter.”