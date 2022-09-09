MILLIONS across the country and the globe are mourning Queen Elizabeth II following her death at the age of 96 yesterday.

King Charles III acceded to the throne immediately following his mother’s death, he expressed the “greatest sadness” at the loss of his “beloved mother”.

Charles, whose wife Camilla is now Queen Consort, said in a written statement: “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

Nation mourns Queen Elizabeth II

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother.

“I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

World leaders, celebrities and ordinary people – gathered at the gates of Buckingham Palace, Balmoral and Windsor Castle – all paid tribute, with US president Joe Biden describing her as “a stateswoman of unmatched dignity”.

PA

Ms Truss – just two days into her role – heralded the late monarch’s “great legacy” outside Downing Street as news of the end of the New Elizabethan era became a reality.

“Queen Elizabeth II was the rock on which modern Britain was built. Our country has grown and flourished under her reign,” she said.

“Britain is the great country it is today because of her.”

Members of the public began to leave flowers at the gates of Buckingham Palace, where officials carried a notice confirming the Queen’s death to the gates and the flag was lowered to half-mast.

PA

There were tears and many well-wishers sang the national anthem.

One onlooker said the Queen is “all we’ve ever known”.

Alongside her public duties, the Queen was a mother of four, grandmother to eight and great-grandmother of 12.