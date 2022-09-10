TWO girls formed a special bond at birth - after suffering the same heart complications and receiving life-saving surgeries in the same hospital at just a few weeks old.

Harriet Summerill-Burnett, and Grace Haywood, now eight, first met in January 2014 - when they were both having heart surgery at Bristol Royal Hospital for Children (BRHC).

Harriet, from Newport, has hypoplastic right heart syndrome (HRHS), while Grace, from Stroud, Gloucestershire, has hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS).

Harriet had her first surgery when she was just one week old, while Grace's first was when she was four weeks.

Ever since, they have been very close friends and talk to each other about their "special hearts".

Grace, born on New Year’s Day 2014, had her first surgery on January 6, 2014 and Harriet had the same procedure a few days later.

Harriet has been through a few more procedures than Grace due to complications, but they have both had three identical open heart surgery procedures.

The children both stayed in the same ward at Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, Dolphin Ward, which is how they and their parents first met.

Today Harriet and her parents Emma Summerill, 44, and Leighton Thomas-Burnett, 41; and Grace, and her parents Jo Haywood, 42, and Ben Haywood, 52; enjoy holidays together.

They also enjoy celebrating their daughters’ birthdays.

Jo Haywood, Grace’s mum said: “They have just turned eight-years-old and are doing amazingly well since their surgeries. They have just always had a special friendship.

"They know that they both have half a working heart and they really understand each other and it helps to know they are not alone.

“We can’t thank staff at the children’s hospital enough for the quality of life they have given the girls.

"We feel so grateful for the amazing care we have had from everyone at Bristol and especially Grace and Harriet’s surgeons for giving the girls a chance of life.

“They have always grown up as special heart friends, which gives them a really lovely friendship.

"I remember one year we went camping and Grace had already had the Fontan Procedure, which makes a real difference, but Harriet had not.

"Grace knew Harriet was struggling and made sure the other children they were playing with gave her a bit more time. Harriet has done the same for Grace too.

"They have a real understanding, enjoy time together and support each other.”

The Fontan Procedure is a type of open heart surgery, which reduces the mixing of de-oxygenated and oxygenated blood.

It further reduces the work of the heart and provides a better oxygen supply to the body.

Recently, the families met up for a camping trip near Bourton-on-the-Water in the Cotswolds at the end of June 2022.

Emma, Harriet's mum, said: “We have a camper van, and Grace’s family have a caravan so it’s a good way to holiday together.

"We pitch next door to each other, so the girls can play together. We try to do that once a year and meet up as often as we can; we even kept it going during Covid by having video calls instead".

Both girls are now doing well, although they still need regular hospital visits to monitor their progress.

Jo said: “They are both doing well. Grace can do so much more now she has had the Fontan Procedure. Both girls have their limits, but they generally cope fairly well.

"They both have medication to support them and regular check-ups every six to 12 months to monitor their situation.”

Emma, Harriet’s mum, added: “Harriet is doing well but still gets tired easily and can't do all the things that others can do, particularly with more energetic activities.”

Emma said: “Harriet and Grace also send each other messages, go to each other’s parties and we try to meet up in the school holidays.

"It’s really important for them to have that relationship. At the moment they are young, they know they have a special heart and they are very accepting of that.

"As they get older, there will be lots of challenges along the way and it’s lovely they have each other. As parents, we also support each other as we understand what the girls have been through. We all support each other.”

Both families acknowledge staff at Bristol Royal Hospital for Children.

Emma said: “We love Bristol so much. We were very emotional when we left after the Fontan because we didn't know when we would be back again. It felt like leaving family.”

Jo added: “Bristol children’s hospital is like a family to us, we have our appointments there and they are so supportive.”

Zoe Trotman, ward sister for Dolphin Ward at BRHC, said: “Going through heart surgery is emotionally and physically challenging for the child and their family but hearing how a friendship between Grace and Harriet has brought not only them together but their families too is amazing.

“Every child with a heart condition will have a different journey but being able to chat and share their experiences is a great way of being able to process everything that happens.

"Grace and Harriet have such a positive approach to life and I love hearing how they focus on what they can do rather than what they can't.

“Caring for children with congenital heart disease is complex as these children are often on lifelong journeys that will require many visits to hospital, but it is the most rewarding job and one I absolutely love.

“Giving children like Grace and Harriet the opportunity to laugh, have fun, go on adventures, and live their dreams is just the best feeling for the team here in Bristol."

Zoe added: "I have so much admiration for the children and families that I meet, and the fact this friendship developed during their first visits to Dolphin Ward makes it extra special.”