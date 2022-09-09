KING Charles III has requested a further week of Royal Mourning following the Queen’s funeral.

Buckingham Palace has said that it is the King’s wish that a period of Royal Mourning be observed from now until seven days after the Queen’s funeral.

The statement said the date of the funeral will be confirmed in due course.

In the meantime, the Royal residences will close until after the Queen’s funeral.

In his first statement following Queen Elizabeth II’s death, King Charles said: “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother.

“I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

Queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96

The Queen died on Thursday, aged 96, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

A statement confirming the news read: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

"The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Born on April 21, 1926, during the reign of her paternal grandfather King George V Queen Elizabeth II went on the be Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

The nation’s longest-reigning monarch reached her historic Platinum Jubilee of 70 years on the throne on February 6.

Her reign has stretched from the post-war years through a new millennium and into a radically altered 21st century.

Her time on the throne has seen 15 prime ministers from the Second World War leader Sir Winston Churchill to Liz Truss.

She is survived by her four children: Charles, Prince of Wales; Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex.