A THUG broke a police officer’s nose after he headbutted her while high on magic mushrooms.

Matthew Barnes then smashed her glasses by repeatedly punching PC Jasmine Hassan in the face during the brutal assault in Ebbw Vale.

He had been put in a police van by the victim after officers were called by members of the public over concerns about his mental health.

Ex-soldier Barnes, 37, was acting “bizarrely” and was muttering about “dog and God” on Rowan Way at around 11 o'clock in the morning on August 6.

PC Hassan and her colleague PC Sally Evans were helping him by trying to contact emergency mental health services.

After an hour of attempting to get assistance Barnes lashed out and attacked them both, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

He was only restrained after they used PAVA spray, an incapacitant similar to pepper spray.

Thomas Stanway, prosecuting, said: “The defendant was described as having a vacant expression.

“He lunged forward and headbutted PC Hassan in the face causing her to fall between the gap in the front seat.

“The defendant then began punching her repeatedly to the face with his fists such that her glasses were broken and she was unable to see.

“She was so concerned that she described that she believed the defendant was going to kill her.

“He then grabbed PC Evans’ hair and shook her violently.”

When he was later questioned Barnes told police he couldn’t remember assaulting the officers and that he’d taken magic mushrooms to self-medicate for anxiety.

He admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH), assaulting a police officer, possession of magic mushrooms and possession of Xanax.

Barnes had 11 previous convictions for 19 offences.

They include grievous bodily harm, ABH, using violence to enter premises, affray and drink driving.

Jeffrey Jones, representing the Barnes, said: “He wishes to apologise to the victims and that’s the strongest strain in the mitigation on his behalf.

“The defendant feels remorse and shame.”

He told the court his client suffers from anxiety and depression after being stabbed in the chest in Ebbw Vale a decade ago.

Barnes, originally from Ebbw Vale, now of Pall Mall, Chorley, Lancashire, had joined the Royal Engineers and had served in Iraq.

Mr Jones added how his client had suffered a “psychotic episode” from self-administered drugs.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke told Barnes: “You represent a risk to the public – this is not the first time you have committed acts of violence.”

She jailed him for 16 months.