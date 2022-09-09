SOLDIERS fired a 96-round gun salute to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II in Cardiff Castle today, Friday.
Her Majesty died on Thursday at Balmoral. She was 96 years old.
Tributes have flooded in from UK and world leaders, as well as members of the community.
A national period of mourning has begun, and will continue until The Queen's state funeral, the date of which is yet to be confirmed.
Queen Elizabeth was the nation's longest-reigning monarch. Her eldest son, now King Charles III, is expected to make his first televised address later today.
At Cardiff Castle, soldiers from 104 Regiment Royal Artillery took part in the salute, and the Welsh flag atop the tower was flown at half-mast.
Members of the public were invited to attend the event, and a large crowd gathered to pay their respects.
