A CAERPHILLY man has appeared in court after he assaulted two emergency workers.
Keiron Andrew Gillard attacked the nurses at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital, in Llantrisant, by beating them.
A hearing at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates' Court was told Gillard, 30, carried out both assaults on April 10 this year.
The defendant, whose address was given to the court as Pendarren Road, Aberbeeg, pleaded guilty to both charges.
He was handed a two-year conditional discharge for both offences, and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £22.
