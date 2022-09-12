A DRUG dealer is facing jail after he pleaded guilty to trafficking heroin.

Jordan Lee Roberts, 23, from Cwmbran, admitted possession of the class A drug with intent to supply.

The offence took place in Ipswich in October 2020.

Roberts, of Ty Box Road, Pontnewydd, had been due to be sentenced but the case had to be adjourned.

Cardiff Crown Court heard how the delay was caused because the matter of his basis of plea has not been resolved between prosecution and defence.

Judge Neil Bidder KC apologised to Roberts that his case could not proceed and adjourned sentence to September 16.

The defendant was granted bail.