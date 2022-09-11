This week, we mourn the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family at this time.

Her Majesty The Queen served our nation for 70 glorious years, earning the respect, admiration and love of all her people.

This must be a moment to reflect on the incredible service to this country which Her Majesty has provided since her coronation in 1953.

During that time the country has faced many crises. Terrorism, war, financial crashes, most recently the war in Ukraine, and an energy crisis. The Queen has been completely steadfast. No matter how difficult the situation the Queen has been there to offer advice the ministers of the day and reassurance to the country.

We saw a great example of how well the Monarchy exists in a democracy on Tuesday.

In so many countries across the world transfers of political power are accompanied by chaos.

On Tuesday morning Boris Johnson saw the Queen to resign, shortly afterwards Liz Truss was asked to form a government.

There has been no instability or violence and within hours a new government began announcing its proposals to support people through the energy crisis caused by the war in Ukraine.

Like any organisation, governments have signatories able to sign off the “cheques” which move money around departments. For very large sums there are seven people are able to sign the warrants. They are appointed by the Queen, and hold the title of Lords Commissioners to the Treasury. Early in July I was deeply honoured to be appointed by the Queen as a Lords Commissioner.

When I think of the service offered by Her Majesty to our nation over so many years I am truly humbled and almost lost for words. I want to end my column today by saying that I am sure I speak for the constituency in sincerely offering best wishes to her family.