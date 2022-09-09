Here is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Sheba - 11 years old, female, German Shepherd. Sheba is a girl to break your hearts, or at least she is breaking our staffs hearts! She is such an unassuming, easy, gentle girl who just wants a relaxed life, a comfy bed and some tasty food- the very least she deserves after all she has lived through! Sheba goes for walks with volunteers, is happy to be brushed and smoothed and just watches the day go by from her kennel, she greets us with a gentle wag of her tail and then carries on with whatever she was doing, she doesn’t want for anything.

Albert - one year old, male, Cavalier. Albert is a very handsome boy who has come to us from a breeder. He is quite shy but will tentatively approach you with a waggy tail. He would like a quiet home with another dog to be his friend.

Violet - one year old, female, Weimaraner. Violet was a very worried girl when she first arrived with us but she has really started to come out of her shell and will now approach us with a waggy tail and even offer little kisses. She is looking for an active home with someone who has knowledge of the breed and will need another dog in her new home.

Nike - four years old, female, Dachshund. Nike has come to us from a breeder to find a loving home. She is quite a confident girl who will happily come straight up to you to say hello. She does love her kennel friends and would want another dog in her new home to be her friend.

Tanvi - seven months old, female, Collie. Tanvi has progressed so much since arriving with us and is happy to approach us with a waggy tail. She just loves to have extra cuddles and fuss! She is still a little timid and would like another kind and confident dog in her new home to be her friend. She is an absolutely delightful, intelligent, gentle dog and is going to make someone extremely happy.