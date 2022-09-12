A CAERPHILLY man has avoided prison after carrying out an attack at a railway station.

Lee Anthony Wood appeared at Cardiff Magistrates' Court charged with assaulting his victim by beating him.

The incident happened at Cardiff Central station on December 18 last year.

Wood, 46, was also charged with possession of cannabis - a Class-B drug - on the same day.

He pleaded guilty to both offences, and for the assault charge was handed a 12-month community order by magistrates.

Wood, whose address was given to the court as White City Close, Trethomas, must take part in a 19-day Thinking Skills programme and complete 10 days of rehabiliation activities.

He must also carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, and pay court costs totalling £180.

No separate penalty was imposed for the cannabis charge, but the magistrates ordered the drug to be forfeited and destroyed.